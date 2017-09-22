Expert Analysis

Mass. Digital Health Developments: What To Know Now

By Ellen Janos September 22, 2017, 11:00 AM EDT

Law360, New York (September 22, 2017, 11:00 AM EDT) -- Digital health, a term that includes telemedicine, remote patient monitoring, direct to consumer virtual visits, and health apps for smartphones, is now an accepted part of the health care delivery system and has been widely adopted by both health providers and consumers. According to a recent report, the market for digital health was estimated at 2.78 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach 9.35 billion by 2021.[1] The technology is evolving very quickly and counsel for businesses entering this market must keep up with a...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular