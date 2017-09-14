Norton Rose Hires Ex-Fried Frank IP Partner

By Nicole Narea

Law360, New York (September 14, 2017, 4:45 PM EDT) -- Norton Rose Fulbright bolstered its intellectual property practice with the addition of a former Fried Frank Harris Shriver & Jacobson LLP attorney focusing on patent litigation as a partner based in New York.

Jeffrey I.D. Lewis started at the firm Monday, specializing in the life sciences, health care and technology industries. He counsels clients before the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and in trademark matters and Hatch-Waxman Act cases, as well as other intellectual property matters and general litigation.

"There is such a wonderful platform at...
