Norton Rose Hires Ex-Fried Frank IP Partner
Jeffrey I.D. Lewis started at the firm Monday, specializing in the life sciences, health care and technology industries. He counsels clients before the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and in trademark matters and Hatch-Waxman Act cases, as well as other intellectual property matters and general litigation.
“There is such a wonderful platform at...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login