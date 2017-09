Rajaratnam Asks 2nd Circ. For Leave To Appeal, Again

Law360, New York (September 12, 2017, 8:11 PM EDT) -- Hedge fund billionaire Raj Rajaratnam asked the Second Circuit on Tuesday to let him proceed with a second appeal of his record-breaking, 11-year sentence on insider trading charges, saying the court’s landmark Newman ruling clearly invalidates the basis for much of the jury’s finding in his 2011 trial.



Christine Chung of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP, arguing for Rajaratnam, told a three-judge motions panel that a lower court had erred when it ruled that Newman didn’t fundamentally change the calculus of Rajaratnam’s conviction on 14...

