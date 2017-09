Ex-Duane Reade CEO Asks 2nd Circ. To Trim $6.2M Award

Law360, New York (September 12, 2017, 8:21 PM EDT) -- Duane Reade Inc.’s former CEO on Tuesday asked the Second Circuit to again pare down the $6.2 million he was ordered to pay in legal fees to the company after his 2010 fraud conviction, calling bills from Paul Weiss and Cooley a “hopelessly vague” jumble of both valid and invalid fees.



Gregory M. Lipper of Clinton Brook & Peed, arguing the case for Anthony Cuti, told the three-judge panel that a lower court “got it backward” when determining the $6.2 million restitution figure by placing the...

