Senate OKs Key Trump Economic Adviser

Law360, Washington (September 12, 2017, 4:30 PM EDT) -- The Senate voted Tuesday to approve a key adviser to President Donald Trump on taxes, regulations and other economic policies, confirming American Enterprise Institute economist Kevin Hassett as chair the Council of Economic Advisers.



Tuesday’s 81-16 vote would put Hassett in the driver’s seat of a body that steers economic policy decisions for the administration, and in the face of opposition from several liberal Democrats. Hassett, who has worked at the conservative-oriented American Enterprise Institute since 1997 on tax and economics issues, has also served as...

