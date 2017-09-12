Wells Fargo CEO Says Problems May Not Be Over

Law360, New York (September 12, 2017, 6:39 PM EDT) -- Wells Fargo & Co.’s top executive on Tuesday said the company could face more bad headlines as it continues to recover from its unauthorized account scandal.



Tim Sloan, Wells Fargo’s chief executive and president, said at an investor conference that while the bank is finished with its review of the unauthorized account generation that plunged Wells Fargo into a legal and public relations morass, reviews of other potential issues inside the bank could lead to more problems.



“While we work to rebuild trust and make things...

