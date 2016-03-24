Insurers Don’t Owe Coverage For $2.4M Fidelity Settlements

Law360, New York (September 13, 2017, 2:01 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge on Tuesday let a pair of insurers off the hook for $2.4 million in settlements their insureds made with Fidelity National Title Insurance Co., saying there was not enough evidence of negligence to trigger coverage.



U.S. District Court Judge Robert Kelly agreed with surplus insurers Maxum Indemnity Company and TIG Insurance Company that policy exclusions barred coverage of Fidelity’s settlement with Lenders Edge Settlement Services LLC and Integrity Assurance Inc. over allegedly mishandled real estate escrow accounts. The judge also found that...

To view the full article, register now.