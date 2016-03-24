Insurers Don’t Owe Coverage For $2.4M Fidelity Settlements
U.S. District Court Judge Robert Kelly agreed with surplus insurers Maxum Indemnity Company and TIG Insurance Company that policy exclusions barred coverage of Fidelity’s settlement with Lenders Edge Settlement Services LLC and Integrity Assurance Inc. over allegedly mishandled real estate escrow accounts. The judge also found that...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login