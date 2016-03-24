Insurers Don’t Owe Coverage For $2.4M Fidelity Settlements

By Rick Archer

Law360, New York (September 13, 2017, 2:01 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge on Tuesday let a pair of insurers off the hook for $2.4 million in settlements their insureds made with Fidelity National Title Insurance Co., saying there was not enough evidence of negligence to trigger coverage.

U.S. District Court Judge Robert Kelly agreed with surplus insurers Maxum Indemnity Company and TIG Insurance Company that policy exclusions barred coverage of Fidelity’s settlement with Lenders Edge Settlement Services LLC and Integrity Assurance Inc. over allegedly mishandled real estate escrow accounts. The judge also found that...
Case Information

Case Title

FIDELITY NATIONAL TITLE INSURANCE CO. v. MAXUM INDEMNITY COMPANY et al


Case Number

2:16-cv-01360

Court

Pennsylvania Eastern

Nature of Suit

Contract: Insurance

Judge

ROBERT F. KELLY

Date Filed

March 24, 2016

