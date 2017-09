DOJ's Finch Pushes Stability, Continuity In Antitrust Regime

Law360, New York (September 12, 2017, 7:47 PM EDT) -- The acting antitrust chief of the U.S. Department of Justice on Tuesday defended the importance of "stability and continuity" in federal enforcement amid worries about political interference under the Trump administration and calls from Democrats for a more muscular approach.



Andrew Finch, who has been leading the DOJ's Antitrust Division while Makan Delrahim awaits confirmation, warned in prepared remarks that any changes to the U.S. antitrust regime must follow "careful thought."



"An antitrust enforcement regime with frequent changes is one that businesses cannot plan for or...

