Commerce Nixes Anti-Dumping Duty On Taiwan Paper Dye Co.

Law360, Washington (September 13, 2017, 8:50 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce ended anti-dumping duties on paper brightening agents from a Taiwanese company Tuesday after the firm adjusted its prices and the domestic producer petitioning for the fees did not weigh in on the official plan to drop them.



Teh Fong Min International Co. Ltd. will no longer pay deposits for anti-dumping duties, set at 6.2 percent in a 2012 review, on certain stilbenic optical brightening agents. Commerce made its preliminary findings of a zero margin for TFM on June 6, and petitioner...

