Analysis

Boston Boomtown: Life Sciences Driving Firm Expansions

By Brian Amaral

Law360, Boston (September 29, 2017, 5:20 PM EDT) -- Law firms around the country are looking at Boston, and its burgeoning life sciences and health care industries, as a market ripe for expansion opportunities.

The trend in just the past two years has included some of the biggest and most influential corporate law firms in the world opening up shop or expanding in Massachusetts: Sidley Austin LLP, Kirkland & Ellis LLP, Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati PC, White & Case LLP, Polsinelli PC and, most recently, Hogan Lovells.

The expansion has been driven mostly by...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular