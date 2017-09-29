Boston Boomtown: Life Sciences Driving Firm Expansions

Law360, Boston (September 29, 2017, 5:20 PM EDT) -- Law firms around the country are looking at Boston, and its burgeoning life sciences and health care industries, as a market ripe for expansion opportunities.



The trend in just the past two years has included some of the biggest and most influential corporate law firms in the world opening up shop or expanding in Massachusetts: Sidley Austin LLP, Kirkland & Ellis LLP, Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati PC, White & Case LLP, Polsinelli PC and, most recently, Hogan Lovells.



The expansion has been driven mostly by...

To view the full article, register now.