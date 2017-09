West Palm Beach Sues Federal Gov't Over Road Extension

Law360, New York (September 13, 2017, 5:33 PM EDT) -- Four federal agencies improperly gave the green light to an 8.5-mile Florida road extension project that will harm wildlife in the Everglades and compromise drinking water, the city of West Palm Beach alleged in D.C. federal court on Tuesday.



West Palm Beach accused the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the Federal Highway Administration and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers of improperly vetting an 8.5-mile extension of an existing state road in Palm Beach County. The road is next to the...

To view the full article, register now.