SEIU Won’t Get Redo In State Anti-Bias Law Preemption Row

Law360, New York (September 13, 2017, 1:22 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit will not rethink a ruling ending a Service Employees International Union local's challenge to the application of the New York State Human Rights Law to unions accused of discriminatory activity in their role as collective bargaining representatives.



After considering SEIU Local 32BJ President Hector Figueroa’s August bid for a panel rehearing or rehearing en banc of the union’s failed challenge, the appeals court denied the request Tuesday in a barebones order.



Figueroa had argued in an Aug. 8 rehearing petition that it was...

