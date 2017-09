Perry Ellis Says Thom Browne Stole Its Penguins

Law360, New York (September 13, 2017, 5:01 PM EDT) -- Perry Ellis' parent company hit competitor Thom Browne Inc. with a trademark infringement lawsuit Tuesday in Illinois federal court, saying penguins featured on recent Thom Browne products too closely resemble the logo of its own Penguin clothing line.



Claiming the alleged infringement violates the Lanham Act, Perry Ellis parent PEI Licensing Inc. said its competitor has ignored previous demands to stop selling the items and asked the court to permanently restrain Thom Browne from using penguin marks.



"By affixing a penguin design to numerous apparel and...

