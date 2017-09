Feds Urge 9th Circ. To Nix Kids' Climate Suit

Law360, New York (September 13, 2017, 2:09 PM EDT) -- The federal government told the Ninth Circuit that it should be able to escape a climate change suit brought by youths accusing the government of endangering people by encouraging fossil fuel development, saying that the lower court's decision to allow the case to proceed was wrong.



The federal government's reply on Monday reasserted its request that the appeals court direct the lower court to dismiss the case. According to the government, not only do the plaintiffs ask the judiciary to step on the authority of other...

To view the full article, register now.