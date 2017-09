Trump’s Team To Be More Risk-Tolerant, Bank Regulator Says

Law360, New York (September 13, 2017, 1:15 PM EDT) -- The acting head of a key U.S. banking regulator on Wednesday said that his agency was still working on a new special-purpose charter for financial technology firms, but added that under the Trump administration regulators would be more open to the risk-taking inherent to such firms.



Acting Comptroller of the Currency Keith Noreika, seen here June 22, said Wednesday that the new administration will allow for a greater "tolerance of risk." (Getty) Acting Comptroller of the Currency Keith Noreika said that while regulators would have to...

