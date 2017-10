Real Estate Moguls On The Move

Law360, Minneapolis (October 2, 2017, 4:05 PM EDT) -- Holliday Fenoglio Fowler LP has brought on board a new senior director in the firm's Los Angeles office. Michael Roberts has left Colliers International to join HFF, where he will work on industrial investment deals. At Colliers, Roberts worked on investment sales throughout the Western U.S. Earlier in his career he was at Cushman & Wakefield.



Real estate private equity shop Jaguar Growth Partners has brought on board a new principal in its New York office. Elizabeth Bell joins the firm from Aberdeen Asset Management, and...

