Keppel DC REIT Buys Dublin Data Center In $78M Deal

Law360, New York (September 13, 2017, 4:43 PM EDT) -- Singapore-listed real estate investment trust Keppel DC REIT Management Pte. Ltd. said Wednesday that it has purchased its second data center in Dublin for €66 million ($78.4 million), as it braces for an influx of business in the city post-Brexit.



Keppel DC has purchased the B10 Data Centre, which is located in the Ballycoolin Business and Technology Park in Dublin, about 7.5 miles from the city center, the company said in a statement announcing the deal. It’s purchasing the building from Dataplex Group Ltd. for €58.5...

