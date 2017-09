NJ Justices Will Review Testimony Row In Walmart Verdict

Law360, New York (September 13, 2017, 4:55 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court has agreed to review an appeals court’s determination that a woman who launched a personal injury suit against Walmart Stores Inc. was unduly prejudiced in her trial by a defense expert’s testimony that she exaggerated her symptoms.



The justices’ order, which was rendered Sept. 6 and was released Wednesday, grants petitions for certification by both Walmart and Alexandra Rodriguez, who wants the high court to review the Appellate Division’s decision that her new trial will include evidence about her medical history...

