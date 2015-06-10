Alcon Fights Bid For Docs In Contact Lens Antitrust MDL

Law360, Miami (September 14, 2017, 5:37 PM EDT) -- Alcon Laboratories Inc. urged a Florida federal court on Wednesday to deny a request by consumers to compel unredacted portions of documents in antitrust multidistrict litigation over contact lenses, saying the documents are covered by attorney-client privilege.



The plaintiffs, who accuse Alcon and others of colluding to fix disposable contact lens prices, say the redacted text in the requested documents is unprotected business advice, but Alcon argued that the evidence shows the redacted text "reflects confidential legal advice provided in anticipation of potential litigation."



Alcon added...

