Portillo's Sued Over Alleged Religious Discrimination

Law360, Springfield (September 13, 2017, 9:10 PM EDT) -- A former line cook for Chicago-area hot dog chain Portillo’s Hot Dogs LLC filed suit against the company Tuesday, alleging he experienced civil rights discrimination as an African-American and a Christian when restaurant management scheduled him for Sunday shifts after he said he could not work on Sundays for religious reasons.



In his complaint, Earnell Brown alleged that during the three months he was a char grill cook at an unspecified Portillo’s restaurant in the Chicago area last year, he was subject to religious discrimination and...

