New DOT Self-Driving Car Policy: Flexibility With No Teeth

Law360, New York (September 13, 2017, 9:20 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration's federal policy aiming to accelerate the development of self-driving or autonomous cars establishes a safety-driven yet flexible protocol for carmakers and technology companies, but leaves it up to Congress and federal agencies to come up with rules for enforcement and punts on privacy and data-sharing concerns, experts say.



The 36-page roadmap issued Tuesday by the U.S. Department of Transportation's National Highway Traffic Safety Administration offers broad federal guidance on how auto manufacturers, technology giants, artificial intelligence developers and other companies should go about...

