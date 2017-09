Steptoe’s Atty Gets Scolding, Stay In Lawyer Pay Bias Row

Law360, Los Angeles (September 13, 2017, 8:11 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Wednesday granted Steptoe & Johnson LLP a discovery stay in an ex-associate’s proposed class action claiming that the firm’s female attorneys make less than men, but not before scolding Steptoe’s attorney over allegations that the firm “stonewalled” on a required meeting with the opposition.



U.S. District Judge Otis D. Wright issued Wednesday’s ruling in response to Steptoe’s request to stay all proceedings in the case until the court ruled on the firm’s request to have the matter arbitrated. Plaintiff Ji-In Houck,...

