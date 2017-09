Ex-Steelers Star Tackling Race For Pa. High Court Seat

Law360, Philadelphia (September 13, 2017, 3:26 PM EDT) -- In its almost 300-year history, justices on Pennsylvania's Supreme Court have sported a shifting range of accessories: powdered wigs are gone, and iPads now join them on the bench. But if elected in November, Allegheny County Judge Dwayne Woodruff, a Democrat, would bring something never seen before: a Super Bowl ring.



If elected, Judge Woodruff would be the first African-American to serve on the state's highest court in 10 years. Now 60, the Duquesne University School of Law graduate moonlighted as an attorney during his 12-year...

