Exxon Can't Be Sued For Sea Rise In 'Far Future,' Judge Says

Law360, New York (September 13, 2017, 6:12 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts federal judge ruled that the Conservation Law Foundation didn’t have standing to sue Exxon Mobil Corp. for injuries the group said would result from sea level rises occurring in the distant future in its suit involving the company’s Boston-area petroleum storage terminal, partially granting the oil giant’s dismissal bid.



U.S. District Judge Mark L. Wolf partly allowed Exxon's motion to dismiss the suit with respect to alleged injuries he said are not likely to occur until after Exxon’s permit for the Everett Terminal has...

