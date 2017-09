Locke Lord Steers Tailwater's $300M Sale Of Align Midstream

Law360, New York (September 13, 2017, 2:23 PM EDT) -- Private equity firm Tailwater Capital LLC, with assistance from legal adviser Locke Lord LLP, has inked an agreement to sell Dallas-based Align Midstream LLC to Enable Midstream Partners LP for roughly $300 million, according to a Wednesday statement from the law firm.



The transaction, announced by the companies on Tuesday, sees Tailwater shedding a business in Align Midstream that operates about 190 miles of natural gas gathering pipelines across Rusk, Panola and Shelby counties in Texas and DeSoto Parish in Louisiana. Align Midstream also runs a...

