Dried Fruit Co. Says No Contract To Arbitrate Over Machine

Law360, New York (September 14, 2017, 1:51 PM EDT) -- An Oregon-based dried fruit producer has urged a federal judge to prevent a Dutch food-processing-equipment maker from arbitrating a suit over an allegedly faulty machine for drying blueberries at the International Chamber of Commerce, arguing the parties had no agreement to arbitrate contract disputes.



Meduri Farms said Tuesday that it wants a preliminary injunction against DutchTecSource BV that would halt any attempt by DTS to arbitrate the dried fruit company’s suit in which it claims it incurred more than $8 million in damages after purchasing a...

