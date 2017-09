SEC Scores Insider Trading Settlement With Ex-PwC Auditor

Law360, New York (September 13, 2017, 6:33 PM EDT) -- A former PricewaterhouseCoopers auditor has settled the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s claims that he gave his relative inside information about a technology company client on the verge of a merger, the SEC announced Wednesday.



The deal, which had not been filed as of Wednesday afternoon, settles claims the SEC laid out in a complaint filed a day before in California federal court. The suit accused Mayank Gupta of informing his cousin-in-law Pushpendra Agrawal in June 2016 that semiconductor developer Cavium Inc., one of his clients,...

