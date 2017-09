House Passes Bill Targeting Immigrant Gang Members

Law360, Washington (September 14, 2017, 12:05 PM EDT) -- The House of Representatives passed a bill Thursday that would allow Immigration and Customs Enforcement to expedite removal proceedings for alleged members of “criminal alien gangs,” over Democratic complaints the measure ran roughshod over the Constitution.



The Criminal Alien Gang Member Removal Act, from Rep. Barbara Comstock, R-Va., would allow the Department of Homeland Security secretary and the attorney general to designate a “criminal gang” on the basis of drug offenses and violent crime and deny entry for suspected members or expedite removal of suspected members....

