Expanded PTAB Panel Will Review HTC's Mobile Signal Patent

Law360, New York (September 13, 2017, 9:38 PM EDT) -- A split five-judge Patent Trial and Appeal Board panel agreed Wednesday to formally review multiple claims within three patents held by Virginia Innovation Sciences Inc. related to mobile device signal conversion, after finding persuasive HTC America Inc.'s argument the claims were obvious in light of prior art.



The expanded PTAB panel split 3-2 in three separate opinions on whether to grant HTC’s petition for three inter partes reviews of 33 claims within three separate Virginia Innovation patents which describe components of a system that converts signals...

