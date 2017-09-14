McDermott Adds Another Private Equity Partner In Chicago

Law360, Springfield (September 14, 2017, 8:24 PM EDT) -- The Chicago office of McDermott Will & Emery LLP has announced yet another addition to its finance and private equity practices this week, welcoming partner Anh Lee from Kirkland & Ellis LLP.



Lee, who has worked in the finance and private equity space in Chicago for 11 years, will focus on debt financing, leveraged buyouts, restructurings for both private and public companies, and representing investment and private equity funds.



Apart from a business minor from her undergraduate years at the University of Wisconsin at Madison, Lee...

