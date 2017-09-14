McDermott Adds Another Private Equity Partner In Chicago
Lee, who has worked in the finance and private equity space in Chicago for 11 years, will focus on debt financing, leveraged buyouts, restructurings for both private and public companies, and representing investment and private equity funds.
Apart from a business minor from her undergraduate years at the University of Wisconsin at Madison, Lee...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login