Ogletree Deakins Adds Employment Law Team In Philadelphia

Law360, New York (September 13, 2017, 7:23 PM EDT) -- Ogletree Deakins Nash Smoak & Stewart PC announced it had brought on board four attorneys from Montgomery McCracken Walker & Rhoads LLP, two of whom have decades of experience and have worked in high-level employment law positions, as additions to the firm’s Philadelphia office.



Daniel O’Meara and Janice Dubler will start as shareholders at Ogletree Deakins on Monday. Both of them worked in Montgomery McCracken’s employment counseling and litigation practice group. O’Meara served as chair of the group and Dubler was vice chair. O’Meara and Dubler...

