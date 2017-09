Iowa Panel Says Wrongful Death Focus Can't Change Mid-Suit

Law360, New York (September 13, 2017, 5:24 PM EDT) -- An Iowa state appellate court ruled Wednesday that a patient’s estate, which claimed that the patient died from a lethal combination of drugs that should not have been prescribed, could not switch targets mid-suit, saying that the trial judge was right to say doing so would substantially change the case.



The estate of Brandy Nicole Stoutenberg could not simply substitute Dr. Shehzad Kamran for Dr. Daniel J. Baldi in its suit after discovery revealed that it was Kamran who prescribed the allegedly lethal combination, the appellate...

