Zinke Fills Key Post In Indian Affairs Office

Law360, New York (September 13, 2017, 6:11 PM EDT) -- U.S. Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke on Wednesday said he has named a Kiowa Tribe of Oklahoma member as principal deputy assistant secretary for the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Indian Affairs.



John Tahsuda III comes to the assistant secretary’s office from Navigators Global LLC, where he was a principal. The consulting firm works with industry sectors including financial services, insurance, energy, health care, defense and emergency management, the department said in a statement. According to the DOI, Tahsuda guided the firm’s tribal affairs...

