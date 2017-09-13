Zinke Fills Key Post In Indian Affairs Office

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez

Law360, New York (September 13, 2017, 6:11 PM EDT) -- U.S. Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke on Wednesday said he has named a Kiowa Tribe of Oklahoma member as principal deputy assistant secretary for the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Indian Affairs.

John Tahsuda III comes to the assistant secretary’s office from Navigators Global LLC, where he was a principal. The consulting firm works with industry sectors including financial services, insurance, energy, health care, defense and emergency management, the department said in a statement. According to the DOI, Tahsuda guided the firm’s tribal affairs...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Companies

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular