Abbott Must Pay $38M Depakote Verdict, Mo. High Court Says

Law360, Los Angeles (September 13, 2017, 11:06 PM EDT) -- The Supreme Court of Missouri on Tuesday upheld a jury’s award of $38 million to a girl born with spina bifida after her mom took Abbott’s epilepsy drug Depakote, ruling there was evidence Abbott knew the birth defect risk surpassed what it listed on the drug’s warning label.



The seven-member court voted unanimously to affirm a St. Louis jury’s award — including $23 million in punitive damages — to 14-year-old Maddison Schmidt on her claims that Illinois-based Abbott Laboratories Inc. failed to warn about the risk...

