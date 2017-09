‘Alternative’ Locales Seek Opportunity In Int’l Arbitration

Law360, New York (September 13, 2017, 8:57 PM EDT) -- Many cities that were formerly considered off the beaten path in international arbitration have begun opening centers of their own to capitalize on the increasing popularity of this alternative dispute resolution mechanism, but these emerging centers may face a long road to success.



It's been a bit of a boom time in recent years for users of international arbitration, who now have access to centers in many parts of the world outside cities that have long been considered venues for resolving international disputes, like Paris, London,...

To view the full article, register now.