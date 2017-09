After Denying DACA Deal, Trump Says Plan In The Works

Law360, New York (September 13, 2017, 11:12 PM EDT) -- Hours after President Trump denied on Twitter that he had reached a deal with Democrats to prevent young, unauthorized immigrants from being deported, he told reporters that they are "working on a plan" and that Republican leaders are "on board."



Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, shown in March, issued a joint statement Wednesday saying they had a "very productive meeting" with President Donald Trump and that the discussion "focused on DACA." (AP) While President Donald Trump denied that a DACA...

