EPA Postpones Power Plant Effluent Guidelines For 2 Years

By Kat Sieniuc

Law360, New York (September 14, 2017, 3:41 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Wednesday gave steam-powered electricity plants two additional years to comply with an Obama-era rule limiting toxic metal levels in wastewater discharged, a move that has been opposed by environmental groups.

In a prepublication of its final rule delaying the guidelines, the agency postponed the earliest compliance dates until 2020 for the more stringent 2015 effluent limitations rule, relating to tighter best available technology economically achievable, or BAT, effluent limitations and pretreatment standards for existing sources, or PSES, that apply to...
