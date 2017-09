NJ Whistleblower Law Doesn't Protect Volunteers, Panel Says

Law360, New York (September 13, 2017, 6:34 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey Appellate Division on Wednesday upheld the dismissal of a firefighter’s lawsuit alleging he was terminated for complaining about alleged wrongdoing within his department, issuing a published decision clarifying that the state’s whistleblower law protections don’t extend to unpaid volunteers.



The three-judge panel’s opinion dealt a blow to Jeffrey Sauter, who unsuccessfully claimed his ousting from the Colts Neck Volunteer Fire Co. No. 2 after 20 years of service was retaliation for his accusations that the organization filed a false insurance complaint and also...

