University Of Illinois Hospital Averts Nurses' Strike
The Illinois Nurses Association, which represents about 1,200 nurses at the University of Illinois at Chicago’s hospital and other facilities, had scheduled a strike beginning Wednesday after the two sides had reached an impasse in negotiations over a new contract.
“We are pleased that the INA has agreed not to pursue a one-day strike today as we...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login