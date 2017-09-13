University Of Illinois Hospital Averts Nurses' Strike

By Hannah Meisel

Law360, Springfield (September 13, 2017, 9:31 PM EDT) -- Chicago-based University of Illinois Hospitals and Health Sciences System narrowly avoided a nurses' strike early Wednesday when UI Health reached a tentative new collective bargaining agreement with its nurses' union.

The Illinois Nurses Association, which represents about 1,200 nurses at the University of Illinois at Chicago’s hospital and other facilities, had scheduled a strike beginning Wednesday after the two sides had reached an impasse in negotiations over a new contract.

“We are pleased that the INA has agreed not to pursue a one-day strike today as we...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Companies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular