Golden Nugget Casinos Operator Prices $1.4B In Notes

Law360, New York (September 13, 2017, 7:35 PM EDT) -- Casino and hotel operator Golden Nugget Inc. announced Wednesday that it had priced a $1.415 billion notes offering and that it will combine its casino operations with those of restaurant chain operator Landry’s Inc., joining the two companies, which are both owned by a Texas billionaire.



The offering includes $745 million in additional senior notes due 2024 and $670 million in senior subordinated notes due 2025. The proceeds of the offering will be used to refinance Golden Nugget’s existing debts and refinance its credit facility, the...

