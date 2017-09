Calif. Wildlife Agencies Accused Of Subsidizing Trappers

Law360, Los Angeles (September 13, 2017, 9:21 PM EDT) -- Two environmental groups accused the California Fish and Game Commission and the Department of Fish and Wildlife of illegally subsidizing the Golden State’s commercial trapping industry, saying the agencies are making it too cheap to catch animals for their fur.



The commission and Fish and Wildlife agency are supposed to charge commercial trapping license fees that cover the state’s cost of running the program, but the agencies are bringing in only a fraction of what they need to manage those costs, according to the suit by...

