Trump Blocks Canyon Bridge's $1.3B Chipmaker Buy

Law360, New York (September 13, 2017, 5:11 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump on Wednesday blocked Canyon Bridge Capital Partners Inc.’s planned $1.3 billion acquisition of chipmaker Lattice Semiconductor Corp., siding with the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States’ decision that the involvement of Chinese investors presents a national security concern.



President Donald Trump's decision to block the deal marks only the fourth time in history a president has stopped a transaction because of national security concerns. (AP) The president issued the order prohibiting the acquisition of the chipmaker by the Chinese private equity...

