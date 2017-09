Ex-IT Worker Gets 2.25 Years For Clinic Hack

Law360, New York (September 13, 2017, 8:44 PM EDT) -- A 29-year-old Texas man was sentenced to 27 months in prison Wednesday for hacking into the servers of a medical clinic where he lost his information technology job and buying merchandise from Staples on the clinic's dime, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.



Brandon Coughlin, who pled guilty to wire fraud and damaging a protected computer in June, had hacked and damaged 13 of Centerville Clinic Inc.’s servers after the health care facility asked him to resign. In all he caused about $60,000 worth of...

