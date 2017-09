LG, Philips Lose €1B CRT Cartel Appeal At EU High Court

Law360, Fort Wayne (September 14, 2017, 1:40 PM EDT) -- The European Union’s highest court on Thursday rejected appeals by LG and Philips of a collective €1 billion ($1.19 billion) in fines imposed by the bloc’s competition watchdog on the companies for participation in a cathode ray tube cartel.



The European Court of Justice affirmed 2015 rulings by the EU’s General Court that upheld the European Commission’s decision against LG Electronics Inc., Koninklijke Philips Electronics NV and a joint venture by the companies known as LG Philips Displays Holding BV. The commission found that the companies...

