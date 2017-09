Class Rep Asks 11th Circ. To Uphold $2.5M Jimmy Choo Deal

Law360, Miami (September 14, 2017, 2:34 PM EDT) -- A class of consumers who reached a $2.5 million settlement with Jimmy Choo resolving allegations that the luxury shoemaker printed sensitive customer data on credit card receipts asked the Eleventh Circuit on Wednesday to find a lower court's rejection of a class member's objections fell within the court's standards.



In her response brief, class representative Kerri Wood says that Congress created a substantive legal right under the Fair and Accurate Credit Transactions Act and that she suffered concrete harm when she received a receipt that violated...

