ITC Can Redo $6M Fine After GPS Patent Nix, Fed. Circ. Told

Law360, Washington (September 14, 2017, 9:45 PM EDT) -- A GPS technology company told the Federal Circuit on Wednesday that the U.S. International Trade Commission wrongly said it could not reconsider a $6.2 million fine against the company for violating an agreement to not import its allegedly infringing products despite a later, separate ruling invalidating the at-issue patent.



Known as DeLorme, DBN Holding Inc. and a subsidiary argued in a brief Wednesday that the ITC was wrong to say it could not change the penalty and that the commission failed to address DeLorme's substantive arguments...

