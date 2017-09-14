Nortel Pension Scheme Receives First Settlement Sum
The regulator welcomed the payment on Wednesday, which comes following a settlement between global creditors last year about how to allocate more than $7 billion raised by selling the assets of Nortel Networks Inc., a bankrupt Canadian communications equipment maker.
In response to the agreement, The Pensions Regulator agreed to cease long-running regulatory...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login