Nortel Pension Scheme Receives First Settlement Sum

Law360, London (September 14, 2017, 5:45 PM BST) -- The first installment of what will total more than £1 billion ($1.3 billion) has been paid into a pension scheme for the now defunct Nortel Networks UK Ltd., Britain’s Pensions Regulator has said.



The regulator welcomed the payment on Wednesday, which comes following a settlement between global creditors last year about how to allocate more than $7 billion raised by selling the assets of Nortel Networks Inc., a bankrupt Canadian communications equipment maker.



In response to the agreement, The Pensions Regulator agreed to cease long-running regulatory...

