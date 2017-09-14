Clyde & Co Snags Disputes Partner From Winston & Strawn

By Paige Long

Law360, London (September 14, 2017, 4:35 PM BST) -- Clyde & Co LLP announced on Thursday that it has expanded its global arbitration group in London with the hire of an attorney specializing in international commercial disputes from Winston & Strawn LLP.

Alejandro Garcia joins Clyde & Co’s London office as partner and brings with him over a decade of experience across major arbitration seats in Latin America, Europe and Asia, the law firm said.

Garcia’s practice has largely focused on international commercial arbitration and investment treaty arbitration. He also sits as a World Intellectual...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular