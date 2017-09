Puma Investor Seeks Fees For $20M In Director-Pay Savings

Law360, Wilmington (September 14, 2017, 7:19 PM EDT) -- A shareholder of Puma Biotechnology Inc. filed suit Wednesday in Delaware seeking the payment of attorneys’ fees and expenses for his efforts in pursuing changes to the compensation packages of non-employee directors, which he says ultimately saved the company more than $20 million.



In a complaint, shareholder Paul Alan Leafstedt said Puma made changes to its director compensation plans that saved the company millions after he sent a demand letter to the board in February, but the sides could not work out a deal on compensation...

