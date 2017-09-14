Vitamin World Cleared For $1.6M Ch. 11 Service Contracts

Law360, Wilmington (September 14, 2017, 7:07 PM EDT) -- Bankrupt retailer Vitamin World Inc. locked up rare, first-hearing approval Thursday for $1.6 million in payments to continue services from a pre-Chapter 11 contractor, over objections from the Office of the U.S. Trustee.



Company CFO Frank Conley told U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Kevin Carey that the management and transition service agreements with former company owner NBTY Inc. were crucial to stabilizing as it reworks about $44 million in debt and reorganizes the more than 300-store business.



Judge Carey authorized Vitamin World's commitment to pay NBTY after noting...

